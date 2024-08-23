Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Gold Rate Today Live Updates: Gold price gains ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Gold Rate Today Live Updates: Investors will be focused on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address at Jackson Hole Symposium today for clues on the timing and extent of the Fed rate cut and policy easing cycle. Catch latest updates on out gold rate live blog:

Gold Rate Today Live Updates: Gold prices gained, but were set for a weekly loss as investors looked forward to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.

Gold Rate Today Live Updates: Gold prices traded higher on Friday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for more cues on the scale of interest rate cut in September policy. MCX gold rate opened above 71,400 per 10 grams level, while Silver prices rose above 84,030 per kg level. International bullion prices that hit an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday, have fallen nearly 1% this week amid a rebound in the dollar index and rise in US 10-year Treasury yields. Central bank officials from around the world have gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual Economic Symposium. Investors will be focused on Fed Chair Powell’s address today for clues on the timing and extent of the Fed rate cut and policy easing cycle. Catch latest updates on our gold rate live blog:

23 Aug 2024, 10:28 AM IST Gold Rate Today Live: Comex gold fell over 1% in previous session

Gold Rate Today Live: Comex Gold declined over 1% to below $2,490 per ounce on Thursday pressurised by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields while investors took the opportunity to lock in profits following recent record highs, noted Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities, Reliance Securities.

The dollar index rose 0.5% after US jobless claims exceeded expectations, and 10-year Treasury yields increased. Nonetheless, the dollar index may finish the fifth consecutive week with losses.

Meanwhile, data showed initial jobless claims rose slightly more than expected halfway through August, magnifying growing concerns of a moderating labor market in the US following the 818,000 downward revision to nonfarm payrolls for the year ending in March.

23 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM IST Gold Rate Today Live: Gold support near ₹70,700, resistance seen at ₹72,400: Jigar Trivedi

Gold Rate Today Live: “Attention now turns to the Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, with expectations of dovish signals that could boost gold prices further. Fed officials have shown support for a potential rate cut next month, which would decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold. Most forecasts predict a 25-basis point rate cut, with some expecting up to 50 basis points," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities, Reliance Securities.

MCX Gold October futures may find support near 70,700 per 10 grams and resistance around 72,400 per 10 grams. Comex Gold has a psychological resistance around $2,500 per ounce. In case, next week the dollar index rebounds further, we expect weakness in the yellow meal hence the outlook is bearish, Trivedi added.

Next week, the US will release consumer confidence for August and the provisional GDP for the second quarter and lastly the Core PCE Price Index for July. Hence from an economic data point of view, the week will be a crucial one, he said.

23 Aug 2024, 10:10 AM IST Gold Rate Today Live: 76% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September

Gold Rate Today Live: Traders have fully priced in US Fed easing next month, with a 76% chance of a 25-basis-point US Fed rate cut, according to CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to boost appeal for non-yielding gold.

23 Aug 2024, 09:39 AM IST Gold Rate Today Live: All eyes on Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium

Gold Rate Today Live: Central bank officials from around the world have gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual Economic Symposium. Market participants will be focused on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address today for clues on the timing and extent of the Fed rate cut and policy easing cycle. 

23 Aug 2024, 09:24 AM IST Gold Rate Today Live: MCX Gold rate opens above ₹71,400 level

Gold Rate Today Live: MCX gold prices opened above 71,400 level on Friday tracking gains in international bullion prices. MCX gold rate opened higher by 280 at 71,474 per 10 grams level as against previous close of 71,194. Silver prices on MCX also opened higher at 84,567 per kg as compared with previous close of 83,736.

23 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Gold Rate Today Live: Gold prices gain ahead of Powell’s speech

Gold Rate Today Live: Gold prices traded higher on Friday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for more cues on the scale of interest rate cut in September policy. 

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.