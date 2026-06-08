Gold, silver rates today: MCX gold, silver prices dip on renewed inflation concern, US-Iran war in focus

Gold, silver rate today: Following the escalation in the US-Iran war and soaring crude oil prices, gold and silver prices came under pressure on Monday. The MCX gold rate today opened lower at ₹1,54,177 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹1,53,596 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The MCX silver rate today opened upside at ₹2,51,001 per kg. However, the precious white metal soon came under pressure and touched an intraday low of ₹2,41,990 per kg within a few minutes of the early morning deals.

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Similarly, gold and silver prices are under pressure in the international market. The COMEX gold rate is down by nearly 0.50% at $4,342 per oz. The COMEX silver rate is also down by nearly 1.60% down at $68/ounce.

According to market experts, gold and silver prices are under pressure today amid renewed inflation concerns. They said crude oil prices rose today after an escalation in the US-Iran war, which has fueled inflation concerns. Experts maintained that soaring crude oil prices and inflation buzz is negative for the markets as it would fuel speculations for a US Fed rate hike in the upcoming US Fed meeting.

US-Iran news in focus Speaking on the reasons that are putting pressure on gold and silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The precious metal rates are under the sell-off heat as escalation in the US-Iran war has fueled crude oil prices. This has renewed the inflation concern among investors as rising inflation is expected to put pressure on the US Fed officials for an interest rate hike in the upcoming meeting.”

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“With peace talks stalled, energy prices elevated, and the Fed signalling no urgency to cut rates, the path of least resistance for gold remains lower in the near term. The May jobs report due today is the next key test as a strong payrolls print would add further weight to the Fed's higher-for-longer stance and put additional pressure on bullion,” said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP — Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Outlook for gold rate today Speaking on the outlook for gold prices today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said COMEX Gold is trading near the $4,350 support zone, with renewed selling pressure after failing to sustain above the $4,500–$4,550 region. Weekly price action reflects a weak undertone, with momentum deteriorating as prices trade below key supply zones and the recent breakdown further reinforcing bearish sentiment. From a technical perspective, immediate resistance lies around $4,460–$4,500, where previous support has now become a significant resistance zone. This is followed by a stronger supply barrier near $4,560–$4,600.

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“On the downside, $4,350 remains a crucial support level. A decisive break below this zone could accelerate corrective pressure toward $4,250, with the possibility of an extended decline toward the $4,100 region, reinforcing the prevailing bearish structure,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.

On the outlook for the MCX gold rate today, Ponmudi R said MCX Gold witnessed significant volatility last week, rallying sharply toward the ₹1,61,000 zone before encountering profit-taking at higher levels. Prices have since retreated toward the ₹1,55,000 to ₹1,56,000 region, indicating some cooling off after the recent surge.

On the upside, a sustained move above ₹1,58,000 to ₹1,58,500 could revive bullish momentum and open the door for a move toward the ₹1,60,000 to ₹1,61,000 zone. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,55,000 could trigger further corrective pressure toward ₹1,53,500 and then toward ₹1,52,000.

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Outlook for silver rate today On the outlook of the silver price today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money, said, the COMEX Silver is trading near the $64 support zone after failing to sustain above the $75–$76 resistance region, triggering fresh selling pressure and a decisive breakdown from its recent consolidation range. Weekly price action reflects a weak undertone, with momentum deteriorating sharply as prices slip below key support levels, signalling a shift in the broader market structure toward a bearish bias.

“Immediate resistance is placed at $72–$73, followed by a stronger hurdle near $75–$76. A sustained recovery above these levels would be required to stabilise sentiment and improve momentum. On the downside, $63–$64 remains a key support zone,” said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

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On the outlook of the MCX silver rate today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money, said, "On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at ₹2,58,000 to ₹2,62,000. On the downside, a break below ₹2,47,500 is expected to accelerate corrective pressure toward the ₹2,43,000 to ₹2,40,000 zone, with the potential for further weakness toward ₹2,33,000 to ₹2,30,000 if selling pressure intensifies.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).