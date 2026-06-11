Gold rate today: MCX gold dips ₹2000/10 gm as escalation in US-Iran war renews inflation concerns

Gold rate today, 11 June 2026: Following soaring crude oil prices due to escalation in the US-Iran war, gold and silver prices crashed for yet another session during the Opening Bell on Thursday. The MCX gold rate opened today with a downside gap at ₹1,46518 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹1,46,444 within a few minutes of the early morning deals. In the international market, the COMEX gold rate slipped below $4,100/oz and touched an intraday low of $4,046 per ounce.
Speaking on the reasons that are dragging gold price today, SEBI-registered market expert, Anuj Gupta said, “Gold rate today has been under pressure after the fresh US strikes on Iran. This has triggered geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, which fueled the crude oil prices once again.”
Anuj Gupta went on to add that rising crude oil prices have fueled speculations about the rise in inflation, a development that has fuled the US Fed rate hike buzz in the upcoming US Fed meeting.
On how rising inflation would impact the US Fed meeting, Anuj Gupta said, “The rising inflation would put the US Central Bank to squeeze liquidity in the market and hence they may think of enhancing the US Fed rates.”
Advising investors to know their key levels as gold prices are expected to remain volatile due to escalation in the US-Iran war, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said the next important support is seen near ₹1,45,000, while ₹1,40,000 remains a strong long-term demand zone. On the upside, ₹1,55,000 continues to be a major resistance level, and as long as prices remain below this mark, the overall sentiment is likely to stay weak.
"Unless there is a meaningful shift in geopolitical developments or a change in the interest rate outlook, gold may continue to face pressure, with market participants closely monitoring US inflation data and central bank policy expectations for the next directional move," the LKP Securities expert said.
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