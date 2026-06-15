Gold rate today: MCX gold price above ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams, silver price jumps over 2% after US-Iran peace deal

Gold rate today: Gold and silver prices in India opened sharply higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday, following a rally in global bullion prices, after US and Iran reached an initial agreement to end their war, pushing oil prices lower and easing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates.

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MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened higher by ₹3,301, or 2.19%, at ₹1,53,829 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,50,528 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened higher by ₹5,377, or 2.18%, at ₹2,51,563 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹2,46,18 level.

In the international market, gold prices jumped over 2% as the dollar sank after the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal.

Spot gold price rallied 2.5% to $4,322.87 per ounce, extending gains for a third straight session, while US gold futures for August delivery surged 2.5% to $4,344.80. Spot silver price gained 3.6% to $70.39 per ounce

US and Iranian officials agreed on a framework to end their war in the Middle East, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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The pact will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.

Gold prices have fallen about 20% since the start of the US-Iran war in late February.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fell to a 10-day low, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for other currency holders, Reuters reported.

Crude oil prices slipped more than 4%, easing concerns over high inflation and interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Markets have scaled back expectations for a US rate hike in December to 48% after the peace deal, down from 69% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors now await the US Fed policy decision and remarks, the first under Chair Kevin Warsh, on Wednesday, with rates widely expected to remain unchanged.

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Gold Rate Outlook Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities said that the outlook for MCX gold price and silver price remain positive, and suggests buying precious metals.

“MCX gold price may face resistance at ₹1,53,600 level, while support is seen at ₹1,52,500. Resistance for silver price is placed at ₹2,53,000 level, and support at ₹2,48,000,” said Trivedi.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.