Gold Rate Today: MCX gold price crashes below ₹1.38 lakh per 10 grams; silver price hits 6% lower circuit

Gold and silver prices in India opened sharply lower on Monday, following weakness in global bullion prices as escalating US-Iran war stoked inflation fears and concerns of higher global interest rates.

MCX gold rate opened 3% lower at ₹1,40,158 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,44,492 level. It hit a low of ₹1,36,403 level, slipping as much as ₹8,089, or 5.59%.

MCX gold price was trading lower by ₹7,608, or 5.27%, at ₹1,36,884 per 10 grams level.

MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened 4% lower at ₹2,17,702 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹2,26,772 level. Selling in silver prices intensified and MCX silver rate crashed 6% to hit lower circuit at ₹2,13,166 level, down as much as ₹13,606.

In the international market, gold prices declined more than 2%, extending their drop to a roughly four-month low.

Spot gold price fell 2.5% to $4,372.86 per ounce, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. US gold futures for April delivery fell 4.4% to $4,375.60. Spot silver prices plunged 3.2% to $65.61 per ounce.

Gold prices crashed more than 10% last week.

The escalating US-Iran war has intensified inflation concerns as crude oil prices remain elevated. This environment has led investors reassess monetary policy expectations, reducing the likelihood of interest rate cuts and increasing bets on a potential Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end.

According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, there is approx 22% probability of a rate hike at 17th June 2026 Fed meeting, the probability has gone up from 15% a week ago

“MCX gold price has fallen 15% in March so far, while MCX silver rate has dropped 25% so far in this month. With every rise in probability of the US Federal Reserve rate hike, expect a sharp correction in the bullion commodities,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

All eyes are on the US-Iran war as geopolitical risk premium has increased in recent days, he added.

Major central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England (BOE), and Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained their policy rates but signaled a readiness to tighten further if inflationary pressures persist.

Gold Pirce Outlook According to Jigar Trivedi, MCX gold price may find support at ₹1,33,000 - ₹1,30,000 levels, while resistance is seen at ₹1,40,000 - ₹1,44,000 levels. He recommends selling gold on every bounce.

“MCX silver price is likely to find support at ₹2,00,000 - ₹1,85,000 levels, while resistance is placed at ₹2,26,000 - ₹2,40,000 levels. Investors may sell silver on every bounce,” said Trivedi.

Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory expects gold prices in the international market to see limited bounce on the upside to the level of $4,350 - $4,385.

“The overall trend for gold prices remains negative, and investors can sell on rise from these level. Support for gold rate is seen at $4,116 level, while it may face resistance at $4,480 level.

For MCX gold rate, he sees support at ₹1,35,800 level and resistance at ₹1,41,120 level.