Gold rate today: MCX gold price falls after Trump tariffs, US Fed meeting; silver price cracks over 1%

Gold prices on MCX opened lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve policy decision and President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India and other countries.

MCX gold rate opened lower at ₹98,900 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of ₹98,983. MCX silver prices also plunged over a percent to open sharply lower at ₹1,12,108 per kg as compared to previous close of ₹1,12,864 level.

At 9:05 AM, MCX gold rate was down by ₹182, or 0.18%, at ₹98,801 per 10 grams. MCX Silver price was trading lower by ₹1,414, or 1.25%, at 1,11,270 per kg.

In the international bullion market, gold prices rebounded from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as trade uncertainty stemming from fresh US tariff announcements lifted bullion demand despite reduced expectations of a US rate cut.

Spot gold price rose 0.4% to $3,286.99 per ounce. Bullion hit its lowest level since June 30 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $3,282.10.

“Gold prices edged lower after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as widely anticipated. Also, the likelihood of a rate cut in September has decreased, weighing negatively on bullion. Despite this, gold may continue to attract buying interest at lower levels, supported by strong domestic demand ahead of the festive season and ongoing purchases by global central banks,” said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures.

In the near term, key triggers for gold include the US personal consumption expenditure data due later today, the upcoming jobs report tomorrow, and the imposition of tariffs from the month of August, he added.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the decision dampened expectations of rate cuts in September.

Gold is often considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties and tends to do well in a low interest rate environment.

Market participants now await the US core PCE index data due later in the day, which is expected to rise 0.3% MoM and 2.7% YoY, as per a Reuters poll.

Gold Price Outlook Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said that the intraday outlook for gold prices remains bearish.

“MCX gold price for October futures may find support at ₹98,300 levels, while the resistance is seen at ₹99,000 level,” Trivedi said.

According to the Reliance Security analyst, the outlook for silver prices also remains bearish.

“Support for MCX silver price is seen at ₹1,08,000, while resistance is placed at ₹1,13,000 level,” Trivedi said.