Gold rate today: MCX gold price falls below ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, silver rate slips 1%; What’s the strategy ahead?

Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday, following a weak trend in the global bullion prices, as investors assess key development in the US-Iran war in the Middle East.
MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.25% lower at ₹1,54,397 per 10 grams as its previous close of against ₹1,54,784 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened lower by ₹2,137, or 0.86%, at ₹2,44,252 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹2,46,389 level.
In the international market, gold prices steadied on amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran, while investors await signs of progress in the broader Middle East conflict, with concerns over inflation and interest rate hikes in focus.
Spot gold price held its ground at $4,332.50 per ounce, after touching its lowest point in more than two months the previous session. US gold futures for August delivery eased 0.1% to $4,357.10. Spot silver price declined 0.7% to $67.71 per ounce.
Iran and Israel halted attacks on each other after an appeal from US President Donald Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, fears of a hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve continue to weigh on sentiment. Goldman Sachs said it expects the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged through 2026 and delay rate cuts until 2027, citing stronger economic activity and jobs growth.
Traders are now pricing in a more than 70% chance of a Fed rate hike by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Investors now watch out for US Consumer Price Index data for May, due on Wednesday, to gauge the Fed’s monetary policy path.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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