Gold Rate Today: MCX gold price falls below ₹1.59 lakh per 10 grams, silver slips 2% ahead of RBI policy

Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday, following weakness in the global bullion prices, and ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy later today.
MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened lower by ₹949, or 0.59%, at ₹1,58,598 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,59,547 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened lower by ₹4,772, or 1.8%, at ₹2,60,024 per kg as compared to its previous close of 2,64,796 level.
At 9:05 AM, MCX gold price was trading at ₹1,58,330 per 10 grams, down by ₹1,217, or 0.76%. MCX silver price traded lower by ₹3,597, or 1.36%, at ₹2,61,199 per kg.
In the international market, gold prices traded lower as concerns over escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dampened hopes for a peace deal amid rising inflation and interest rate-hike fears.
Spot gold price declined 0.5% to $4,452.20 per ounce. It has fallen about 1.8% for the week so far. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.6% to $4,478.50. Spot silver dropped 1.4% to $72.89 per ounce,
The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon and Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the country, undermining US President Donald Trump’s efforts to halt fighting there to forge peace with Tehran, Reuters reported.
While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.
Investors will focus on the RBI monetary policy and repo rate decision later today. The June RBI MPC meeting comes amid a backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment as the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics.
Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a US Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, with a 51% chance of a move by December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Investors now await the May US nonfarm payrolls data, due later in the day, to gauge the Fed’s monetary policy path.
(More to come)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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