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Gold Rate Today: MCX gold price falls below ₹1.59 lakh per 10 grams, silver slips 2% ahead of RBI policy

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices traded lower in the international market as concerns over escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dampened hopes for a peace deal amid rising inflation and interest rate-hike fears.

Ankit Gohel
Published5 Jun 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Gold Rate Today: US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.6% to $4,478.50 an ounce.
Gold Rate Today: US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.6% to $4,478.50 an ounce.
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Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday, following weakness in the global bullion prices, and ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy later today.

MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened lower by 949, or 0.59%, at 1,58,598 per 10 grams as against its previous close of 1,59,547 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened lower by 4,772, or 1.8%, at 2,60,024 per kg as compared to its previous close of 2,64,796 level.

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At 9:05 AM, MCX gold price was trading at 1,58,330 per 10 grams, down by 1,217, or 0.76%. MCX silver price traded lower by 3,597, or 1.36%, at 2,61,199 per kg.

Also Read | Silver rate falls 2% as escalating Iran-Israel tensions dash peace hopes

In the international market, gold prices traded lower as concerns over escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East dampened hopes for a peace deal amid rising inflation and interest rate-hike fears.

Gold24K · Per 10g
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SilverPer Kg
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Spot gold price declined 0.5% to $4,452.20 per ounce. It has fallen about 1.8% for the week so far. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.6% to $4,478.50. Spot silver dropped 1.4% to $72.89 per ounce,

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon and Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the country, undermining US President Donald Trump’s efforts to halt fighting there to forge peace with Tehran, Reuters reported.

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While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Also Read | Oil price steadies amid US-Iran ceasefire uncertainty; brent hovers near $95

Investors will focus on the RBI monetary policy and repo rate decision later today. The June RBI MPC meeting comes amid a backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment as the adverse impact of the US-Iran war in the Middle East on domestic growth and inflation dynamics.

Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a US Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, with a 51% chance of a move by December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Investors now await the May US nonfarm payrolls data, due later in the day, to gauge the Fed’s monetary policy path.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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