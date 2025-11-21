Gold rate today: MCX gold price falls near ₹1.22 lakh per 10 gms; silver price slips over 1%

Gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) traded lower on Friday, tracking weakness in international prices, on falling expectations of interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and signs of easing global geopolitical tensions. Silver prices slipped more than 1%.

MCX gold rate opened 0.28% lower at ₹1,22,373 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,22,727 level. MCX silver prices opened 0.26% lower at ₹1,53,750 per kg as against its previous close of ₹1,54,151.

At 9:10 AM, MCX gold price was trading lower by ₹285, or 0.23%, at ₹1,22,442 per 10 grams, while MCX silver rate was at ₹1,52,433 per kg, down by ₹1,718, or 1.11%.

In the global markets, gold prices fell as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from cutting interest rates at its December meeting.

Spot gold price fell 0.1% to $4,072.87 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.3% to $4,071.90 per ounce. Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $50.35 per ounce.

The US dollar was on track for its strongest week in more than a month. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The US Labor Department report showed that September nonfarm payrolls increased by 119,000, more than double the estimated increase of 50,000.

Traders now see nearly a 39% chance for a Fed rate cut next month.