Gold rate today: MCX gold price rises above ₹1.48 lakh per 10 grams, silver price jumps 6%. What’s outlook ahead

Gold and silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) opened sharply higher on Tuesday, following a rally in international bullion prices.
MCX gold rate today for April futures contracts opened 2.78% higher at ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams level as against its previous close of ₹1,41,669 level. MCX silver price for March futures contracts opened 4% higher at ₹2,45,711 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹2,36,261 level.
At 9:20 AM, MCX gold rate was up ₹4,685, or 3.25%, at ₹1,48,676 per 10 grams level, while MCX silver price was up by ₹17,744, or 7.51%, at ₹2,54,005 per kg level.
In the international market, gold price rose more than 3%, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, amid absence of key economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown.
Spot gold price rallied 3.7% to $4,837.16 per ounce, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 4.5% to $4,859.30 per ounce. Spot silver price jumped 5.9% to $84.09 an ounce.
Gold rate scaled a record high of $5,594.82, while silver price hit a life-time high of $121.64 on Thursday.
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said that the volatility remains elevated following the melt-up and subsequent profit taking, but prices are still holding above major structural supports.
“The rising channel structure remains intact, with pullbacks being absorbed by buyers. The ₹1,43,000 – ₹1,45,000 area, earlier a support, is now acting as immediate resistance. A sustained move above ₹1,50,000 could revive upside momentum toward ₹1,65,000 – ₹1,70,000, keeping the medium-term outlook positive despite near-term swings,” said Ponmudi R.
According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, gold price has support at $4,655 - $4,575, while resistance is at $4,860 - $4,950. Silver price has support at $74.8 - $69.75, while resistance is at $88.15 - $94.80.
“MCX gold price has support at ₹1,38,650 - ₹1,35,310, while resistance is at ₹1,48,850 - ₹1,50,950. MCX silver price has support at ₹2,25,810 - ₹2,19,170, while resistance is at ₹2,44,810 - ₹2,50,470,” Kalantri said.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.