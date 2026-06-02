Gold rate today: MCX gold price rises above ₹1.59 lakh per 10 grams, silver flat amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks

Gold prices in India opened higher on Tuesday, following gains in global bullion prices, amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks. Silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened flat.

MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.13% higher at ₹1,59,449 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,59,241 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened 0.01% higher at ₹2,66,202 per kg as against its previous close of ₹2,66,163 level.

Advertisement

In the international market, gold prices were steady as investors awaited further details on the status of the US-Iran talks amid conflicting news.

Spot gold price was steady at $4,481.53 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.1% to $4,511.20. Spot silver price rose 0.5% to $75.21 per ounce.

The uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks and a potential ceasefire have kept investors on the edge, while expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have been weighing on the gold prices.

Also Read | Silver prices remain muted as markets assess US-Iran news and Fed outlook

Lebanon had announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. But earlier, Iranian state media said that Tehran was halting indirect negotiations with the US and might end the ceasefire, citing the war in Lebanon. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said that talks with Iran were ongoing “at a rapid pace.”

Advertisement

“Gold prices have retreated from recent record highs as rising Treasury yields and a firmer US dollar reduce the appeal of bullion, while uncertainty over the Fed’s policy path limits fresh safe-haven inflows. Investors now await this week’s US monthly employment report and remarks from Federal Reserve officials for further clues on the timing of future policy moves,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Market participants are now waiting for the US nonfarm payroll and employment reports, both due later in the week, to assess resilience in the labour market amid mounting concerns about inflation due to the Middle East conflict.

Gold Price Outlook Trivedi expects MCX gold price for June futures may remain under pressure today, tracking a subdued trend in global bullion prices.

Advertisement

“MCX gold price may face resistance at ₹1,59,500 - ₹1,59,700 levels, while support is seen at ₹1,59,000 - ₹1,58,700 zone. Resistance for MCX silver price is placed at ₹2,68,000 - ₹2,69,000 levels, and support is expected to be at ₹2,65,000 - ₹2,63,000 levels,” said Trivedi.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.