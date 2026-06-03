Gold rate today: MCX gold price rises above ₹1.59 lakh per 10 grams, silver price falls amid renewed US-Iran conflict

Gold prices in India opened marginally higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Wednesday, following a weak sentiment in global bullion market as fears of higher interest rates due to the US-Iran war-led inflation risk dented safe-haven appeal for precious metals.
MCX gold rate today for August futures contracts opened 0.06% higher at ₹1,59,447 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,59,346 level. MCX silver rate for July futures contracts opened 0.01% lower at ₹2,66,668 per kg as compared with its previous close of ₹2,66,707 level.
At 9:10 AM, MCX gold price was trading higher by ₹24, or 0.02%, at ₹1,59,370 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price was down by ₹491, or 0.18%, at ₹2,66,216 per kg.
In the international market, gold prices declined, as fresh escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher, cementing fears that interest rates would stay higher for longer to tame inflation.
Spot gold price fell 0.2% to $4,476.50 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery dropped 0.3% to $4,504.40. Spot silver price fell 0.5% to $74.73 per ounce.
The US-Iran war in the Middle East escalated, with the US military saying Iranian missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional targets were either thwarted or failed as diplomacy between Washington and Tehran showed little progress.
Crude oil prices jumped over 1%, deepening concerns over inflation and interest rate hikes.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack said on Tuesday the US central bank may need to raise interest rates soon should already-high inflation pressures continue to mount, Reuters reported.
Investors are now awaiting the US nonfarm payroll data, due later in the day, and employment report on Friday to gauge the Fed’s monetary policy path.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities believes that the outlook for the MCX gold and silver prices today remains weak.
“MCX gold price has support at ₹1,59,000 level, while it may face resistance at ₹1,60,000 level. MCX silver price may find support at ₹2,64,000, while resistance is placed at ₹2,68,000 level,” said Trivedi.
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