Gold rate today: MCX gold price slips below ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams, silver price crashes by ₹4,500 per kg

Gold and silver prices in India opened sharply lower on Wednesday, following a sharp slump in global precious metal prices, as concerns over high inflation fuelled interest rate hike fears.
MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened lower by ₹2,517, or 1.65%, at ₹1,49,926 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,52,443 level. MCX silver price for July futures contracts opened lower by ₹4,519, or 1.89%, at ₹2,34,009 per kg, as compared to its previous close of ₹2,38,528 level.
In the international market, gold prices slumped to an 11-week low, as the dollar and crude oil prices rose on renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, raising concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes.
Spot gold price declined 1.8% to $4,187.59 per ounce, hitting its lowest level since March 23. US gold futures for August delivery dropped 1.7% to $4,213.40. Spot silver price plunged 1.5% to $64.43 per ounce.
The dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Crude oil prices rallied, stoking concerns around inflation and cementing expectations that interest rates would stay higher for longer, Reuters reported.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in a more than 70% chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike by December.
While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.
Investors will watch out for key US inflation reports this week, including the May Consumer Price Index data later in the day and the Producer Price Index reading on Thursday, to gauge the Fed’s monetary policy stance.
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities said that the outlook for MCX gold rate and MCX silver prices remain negative.
“MCX gold price may find support at ₹1,49,000 level, while resistance is placed at ₹1,51,000. The outlook remains negative and ‘sell on bounce’ strategy can be deployed,” said Trivedi.
For MCX silver price as well, he suggests a ‘sell on rise’ strategy as outlook remains weak.
“Support for MCX silver price is seen at ₹2,30,000 per kg, while resistance is seen at ₹2,40,000 level,” said Trivedi.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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