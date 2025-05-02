Gold rate today: MCX Gold prices climb as dollar eases; is it the right time to buy gold?

Gold rate today: Gold prices climbed in the domestic futures market on Friday morning, supported by a weaker US dollar following recent macroeconomic data indicating a slowdown in the US economy. MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.46 per cent higher at ₹92768 per 10 grams around 9:20 AM.

The trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies has begun to show its impact on the US economy, straining supply chains, raising costs, and increasing unemployment.

As reported by Reuters, the US economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter of the calendar year (Q1CY25). The US GDP contracted at a 0.3 per cent annualised rate last quarter. Meanwhile, US manufacturing contracted for a second straight month in April. The ISM's manufacturing PMI dropped to a five-month low of 48.7 last month from 49.0 in March.

The dollar index declined nearly 0.30 per cent, making the yellow metal cheaper in other currencies and enhancing its demand.

Gold prices: Increased volatility weighs on MCX gold prices have moved downward in recent days due to increased volatility in the dollar, news related to the trade war, and macroeconomic data.

From its record high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams, hit on April 22, MCX Gold June 5 contracts had declined by ₹7,000 till the previous session amid signs of easing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners, especially China.

Trump said trade agreements could be reached with India, Japan, and South Korea and added that there is a "very good chance" of securing a deal with China. A social media account affiliated with Chinese media said the US has approached China to seek talks over Trump's 145 per cent tariffs.

With peak anxiety about the trade war behind, investors' risk appetite improved, leading to profit booking in safe-haven assets and increased buying in equities.





