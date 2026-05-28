Gold rate today: MCX gold prices tank over ₹2,000 to below ₹1,54000 as fresh US-Iran tensions raise inflation woes

Gold rate today: Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) plunged in the evening session on Thursday, 28 May, as fresh strikes by the US and Iran boosted crude oil prices, reigniting inflation fears and the scope of higher interest rates later this year.

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MCX gold futures for the June expiry slipped as much as ₹2,041 per 10 grams, or 1.31%, to ₹153,586. Trading resumed after being shut in the first half on account of the Bakri Id holiday. The domestic prices mirrored the weakness in global markets.

Spot gold was down 1.5% at $4,389.99 per ounce, earlier falling to its lowest level since 26 March. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.5% to $4,387.70.

Oil prices rose 2% today after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a US airbase in response to a US attack in the port city of Bandar Abbas. Higher crude oil prices raise concerns around inflation, which could prompt the US central bank to raise rates, weighing on non-interest-yielding assets like bullion.

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Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Wednesday said she feels the US central bank should hold short-term interest rates steady for now, but, with tariffs, the Iran war, and a surge in AI-related investment pushing prices higher, she is prepared to hike rates if needed, according to a Reuters report.

Traders will also eye the Personal Consumption Expenditures figure in the US, which is perceived as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. It is expected to signal the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Meanwhile, the US dollar rose to a one-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold outlook ahead Gold has struggled to regain strong upside momentum as investors increasingly focus on the inflationary impact of elevated energy prices, said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Recent inflation readings across major economies have reinforced expectations that central banks may need to maintain a hawkish stance or even consider further rate hikes in the coming months, he added.

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The bullion has faced selling pressure since the onset of the US-Iran war, bringing an end to its fast and furious rally since last year.

Ruchit Thakur, Market Analyst, VT Markets, explained that despite the Middle East crisis, one of the primary reasons why gold did not gain is because the market has not yet experienced a serious liquidity crisis.

"In classic panic scenarios such as the 2008 financial crisis, the early COVID shock, or severe banking stress, investors flock to gold as a pure safety hedge. In the current climate, the global economy is slowing but not collapsing, and financial markets continue to expect central banks to intervene if conditions worsen. As a result, safe-haven purchases are no longer as urgent," he noted.

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Despite the short-term consolidation, the long-term macro underpinning for gold appears to be stronger currently than in many previous cycles due to central bank accumulation, reserve diversification, and growing geopolitical dispersion, opined Thakur.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.