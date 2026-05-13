Gold rate today: MCX gold rate jumps above ₹1.62 lakh per 10 grams, silver price rallies 6% after import duty hike

Gold and silver prices in India jumped over 6% each on Wednesday, after the government increased import duties on the previous metals.

MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened 1% higher at ₹1,54,851 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,53,442 level. MCX silver rate for July futures contracts opened 4% higher at ₹2,90,224 per kg as compared with its previous close of ₹2,79,062 level.

Buying in precious metals intensified and gold and silver prices hit 6% upper circuit each. MCX gold rate was up by ₹9,206, or 6%, at ₹1,62,648 per 10 grams level, while MCX silver price spiked by ₹16,743, or 6%, to ₹2,95,805 per kg.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did gold and silver prices jump in India? ⌵ Gold and silver prices in India jumped over 6% each after the government increased import duties on these precious metals to 15% from 6%. 2 What is the new import duty on gold and silver in India? ⌵ The import duty on gold and silver has been raised to 15%, comprising a 10% basic customs duty and a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess. 3 How does the import duty hike affect gold and silver prices? ⌵ The increased import duties are expected to dampen demand for precious metals in India and could lead to higher domestic bullion prices. 4 What is the government's goal in raising import duties on gold and silver? ⌵ The government aims to reduce overseas purchases of precious metals, ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and support the rupee. 5 What are the price outlooks for MCX gold and silver? ⌵ Analysts suggest MCX gold prices may rise to ₹1.68 lakh to ₹1.70 lakh per 10 grams, and silver prices may hit ₹3 lakh per kg.

The central government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% in an effort to reduce overseas purchases of precious metals and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

According to the circular, the basic customs duty on several categories of gold and silver imports has been increased to 10% from 5%, while the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 5% continues, taking the total effective import tax to 15%.

Meanwhile, strong domestic investment demand for gold persisted. Indian gold ETF inflows jumped 186% YoY to a record 20 metric tons in the March quarter.

In the international market, gold prices edged lower as uncertainty relating to the US-Iran war and stronger-than-expected US inflation data dimmed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold price fell 0.4% to $4,695.99 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.4% to $4,705.30. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $86.71 per ounce.

Traders have largely priced out a Fed rate cut this year, with markets now seeing a 30% chance of a hike by December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Investors will watch out for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week. The leaders are expected to discuss the US-Iran war, even as hopes for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold Price Outlook According to Anuj Gupta, MCX gold prices may rise to ₹1.68 lakh to ₹1.70 lakh per 10 grams, while silver price may hit ₹3 lakh per kg level.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities suggests buying gold and silver on dips as he expects the bullish momentum to sustain.

Support for MCX gold price is seen at ₹1,59,000 - ₹1,60,000 levels, while resistance is placed at ₹1,65,000 - ₹1,67,000 levels. MCX silver rate may fund support at ₹2,90,000 and resistance at ₹3,10,000 level,” said Trivedi.