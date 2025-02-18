Gold rate today: Following the rise in demand for safe-haven and weakness in the US dollar, gold prices in the international and domestic markets continued their uptrend for yet another session. MCX gold rate opened higher on Tuesday at ₹85,200 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹85,420 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

For reasons supporting gold prices today, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said, “Gold prices are rising from increased safe-haven demand amid rising trade tensions, particularly after President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing taxes on US imports, fueling inflation concerns. Additionally, weak US retail sales data and growing expectations of a Fed rate cut further supported gold's appeal. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding trade and inflation will likely continue to bolster bullion prices in the near term.”

