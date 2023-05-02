Gold, silver price outlook

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to gold and silver, Anuj Gupta said, “For the week ahead, Silver has immediate support at $24.20 /$23.50 ( ₹73,000/ ₹70,500) levels and resistance at $25.50 /$26.00 ( ₹77,000/ ₹78,500) levels. We are expecting a range bound session with positive bias in the coming week and we are recommending buy on support levels in gold and silver. If gold prices are able to breach $2,010 levels then it may test $2,030 levels and if silver is able to breach $26 levels then it may test $27 to $28 levels."