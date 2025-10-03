Subscribe

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Gold prices set for seventh weekly gain led by US govt shutdown, Fed rate cut hopes

  • Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Gold has risen 47 per cent so far this year, as it is traditionally considered as safe haven.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated3 Oct 2025, 10:04:20 AM IST
Gold prices set for seventh weekly gain led by US govt shutdown, Fed rate cut hopes
Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe haven during periods of political and financial instability, tends to perform well in a low interest rate setting. The metal has already gained 47% this year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government shutdown entered its second day on Thursday, raising the possibility of delays in key economic reports, including the highly anticipated non-farm payrolls data scheduled for release on Friday.

Follow updates here:
3 Oct 2025, 10:04:20 AM IST

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Spot gold rate today

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Spot gold held steady at $3,851.99 per ounce as of 0247 GMT, after reaching a record high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. The metal is up 2.4% so far this week.

3 Oct 2025, 09:28:56 AM IST

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: MCX gold rate falls marginally

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: MCX gold rate fell over 0.52 per cent to 1,16,960 in Friday's trading session.

3 Oct 2025, 09:23:40 AM IST

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Gold set for seventh weekly gain

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Gold remained stable on Friday and was on track for its seventh consecutive weekly advance, supported by expectations of additional U.S. interest rate cuts this year and concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.

3 Oct 2025, 09:23:19 AM IST

Gold rate today LIVE Updates: Gold remained stable on Friday and was on track for its seventh consecutive weekly advance, supported by expectations of additional U.S. interest rate cuts this year and concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown.

As of 0247 GMT, spot gold was nearly unchanged at $3,851.99 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. So far this week, the metal has gained 2.4%.

