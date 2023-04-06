Gold rate today retraces from life-time high. Opportunity for buy on dips?2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:59 AM IST
- Commodity market today: Gold rate today has strong support placed at ₹60,200 levels on MCX, believe experts
Gold rate today witnessed some profit booking in early morning session and retraced from its life-time high of ₹61,145 per 10 gm that it climbed on 4th April 2023. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened lower at ₹60,679 levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹60,574 per 10 gm. In international market, gold price is quoting near 0.47 per cent lower at $2,011 per ounce levels.
