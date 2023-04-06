Gold rate today retraces from life-time high. Opportunity for buy on dips?

According to commodity market experts, gold price today is under heat due to retreat in US dollar rate today. US Dollar Index today gained 0.17 per cent in early morning deals and hit 101.710 levels. However, they maintained that overall outlook for gold is bullish and one can continue buying on dips. They advised gold investors to buy gold at around ₹60,500 per 10 gm levels for immediate target of ₹61,200 levels. In international market, gold prices have strong support at around $2,000 levels and one can buy around support levels for short term gains.