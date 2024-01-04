Gold rate today ₹1300 away from record high after US Fed minutes. Buy or wait?
Gold rate today opened higher on likely rate cut buzz after release of US Fed minutes on Wednesday
Gold rate today: After rate cut hint in US Fed meeting minutes, gold price today opened higher on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at ₹62,724 per 10 gm levels and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹62,771 per 10 gm within a few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. While climbing to the intraday peak, the yellow metal price came close to the lifetime high of ₹64,065 levels. MCX gold rate today is around ₹1,300 away from the record high.
