Gold rate today ₹1500 away from lifetime high. Will it climb to a new peak?
Gold rate today is trading in $2,010 to $2,080 per ounce range in international market whereas MCX gold rate today is in ₹62,250 to ₹63,500 per 10 gm range, say experts
Gold rate today: In the first week of the new year 2024, spot gold price remained at $2,010 to $2,080 per ounce whereas on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the precious yellow metal traded in ₹62,250 to ₹63,500 per 10 gm range. The gold futures contract for February 2024 expiry on MCX finished at ₹62,579 per 10 gm level, around ₹1,500 away from its lifetime high of ₹64,064 per 10 gm. However, commodity market experts believe that the MCX gold rate may bounce back as it is close to its support levels, and buying interest at lower levels is widely expected due to selling pressure in the US dollar.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started