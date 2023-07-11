Triggers that may dictate gold prices

On triggers that may continue to support rebound in gold prices, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "The US jobs report for June showed that the economy added 209,000 jobs, below the consensus forecast of 225,000. However, private sector payrolls rose by more than double the forecast. This suggests that the labour market is still strong, but there may be some signs of a slowdown.This has eased concerns about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates too aggressively. This has supported gold prices, which are seen as a hedge against inflation and rising interest rates."