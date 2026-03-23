Gold, silver rate crash today LIVE: MCX gold prices tank 7%; silver rate falls ₹20,000 — Why are precious metals down?

Gold, silver rate crash today LIVE: The gold and silver prices took a sharp beating on Monday, March 23, as the escalating war in the Middle East further stoked crude oil prices, raising fears of inflation and higher for longer interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

Gold prices tumbled as much as 10% in the domestic futures market on the MCX to below ₹130,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver futures tanked almost 12% and slipped below ₹2,00,000 lakh at day's low. The selloff was visible in the international markets, too.

Why are gold and silver prices falling?

The steep decline is being attributed to rising inflation concerns and a surge in crude oil prices, which have weighed on the global economic outlook. Additionally, a stronger US dollar and higher bond yields have triggered liquidity-driven selling, reducing gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Analysts note that the sell-off has been driven largely by forced liquidation and cash-raising by institutional investors, particularly from the Gulf region. In times of heightened uncertainty, investors often sell highly liquid assets like gold to raise cash, rather than holding them as safe havens.

This should not be interpreted as a failure of gold as a hedge, but rather as a phase where liquidity stress temporarily overrides its defensive appeal, said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.

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