Gold rate today skids as US, Egypt, Israel announce ceasefire in south Gaza
Gold price today on MCX opened lower and went on to go below ₹59,000 levels after ease in Middle East tension after announcement of ceasefire in south Gaza
Gold rate today: Amid ease in Middle East tension after announcement of ceasefire in south Gaza by US, Egypt and Israel, gold price rally took a pause during morning deals and opened lower at ₹59,209 per 10 gm levels. Gold price drifted further down after weak opening and hit intraday low of ₹58,944 levels. In international market, gold price is sustaining above $1,900 per ounce levels as well.
