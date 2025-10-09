Gold rate today: Spot price tops $4,000/oz. Is it the right time to buy or book some profit?

Gold rate today: Gold prices remained above the $4,000 mark on Thursday, as investors weighed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. Ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties, coupled with expectations of U.S. rate cuts, continued to support positive sentiment for the metal.
Spot gold held steady at $4,035.70 per ounce on October 9, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.4 per cent to $4,055.20.
On Wednesday, bullion had breached the $4,000 per ounce threshold for the first time, reaching an all-time high of $4,059.05.
“Gold and silver enjoyed impressive gains in a volatile session, with gold topping $4,050 per ounce and silver surpassing $49 per ounce—levels not seen since 2011. This rally is being fueled by strong central bank demand and a growing shift toward safe-haven assets through ETFs. While recent Fed meeting minutes have raised some uncertainty about aggressive rate cuts, leading to a temporary spike in the dollar index, there is still potential for further growth,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
Back home, gold prices slipped by ₹1,098 to ₹1,22,111 per 10 grams in domestic futures trade on Thursday, pulling back from record highs as investors booked profits following a cooling of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures dropped ₹1,098, or 0.89 per cent, to ₹1,22,111 per 10 grams, after touching an all-time high of ₹1,23,450 per 10 grams in the previous session.
Kalantri further said that even with some profit-taking at current levels, the long-term outlook for these precious metals remains strong, making this an ideal time for savvy investors to consider purchasing.
“Gold has support at $3980-3940 while resistance at $4055-4085. Silver has support at $48.20-47.70 while resistance is at $49.40-49.90. In INR gold has support at Rs1,22,500-1,21,780 while resistance at Rs1,23,950-1,24,600. Silver has support at Rs1,48,750-1,47,850 while resistance at Rs1,50,850, 1,51,750,” Kalantri said.
Meanwhile, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, recommended traders to adopt a cautious stance.
"Gold’s ongoing bull run has turned historic, with prices surging nearly 60 per cent this calendar year — marking one of the strongest rallies in recent times. However, with the rally now deep into overbought territory, risk sentiment has risen sharply. Traders and investors should adopt a cautious stance, maintain trailing stop-losses, and avoid large over positions. In the near term, gold holds strong support at ₹1,18,000, while resistance is seen around ₹1,24,500."
