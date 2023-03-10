Gold rate today surges on ease in dollar index. Should you buy in this rally?2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:32 AM IST
- Gold rate today is expected to trade in $1,810 to $1,860 per ounce range till US non-farm payroll data is announced, believe bullion market experts
Gold rate today: On account of ease in US dollar rate, gold price rebound from its two week lows on morning Friday deals. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher at ₹55,325 per 10 gm and went on to hit intraday high of ₹55,360 levels within few minutes of commodity market opening in India. After this rally in domestic market, gold price today pared some of its recent losses and is now around ₹3,500 per 10 gm away from its life-time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm levels.
