Gold rate today surges on ease in dollar index. Should you buy in this rally?

According to commodity market experts, gold rate today has strong support placed at $1,810 levels and on the higher side, it is facing hurdle at $1,860 per ounce levels. In domestic market, they said that gold price today is facing resistance at ₹55,700 whereas it has support placed at ₹54,700 per 10 gm levels. They went on to add that major trigger for gold price today is US non-farm payroll data and hence the precious bullion price is expected to remain range bound till this data becomes public.

