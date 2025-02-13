Mint Market

Gold rate today: Trade war concerns boost gold prices; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

Gold rate today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market on February 13, opening at 85,700 per 10 grams. The increase is attributed to positive global cues and strong domestic demand. MCX Gold hit an all-time high of 86,360 on February 11.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Feb 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying and weak stock market sentiment have driven gold prices higher. Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Gold rate today: Gold rates increased in the domestic futures market in the morning trade session on Thursday, February 13, tracking positive global cues amid healthy demand from the domestic spot market. MCX Gold for April 4 contracts opened at 85,700 per 10 grams against its previous close of 85,481 and extended gains to reach the level of 85,850 within the first 10 minutes of the session. Around 9:10 AM, the yellow metal's April contract was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 85,848 per 10 grams. MCX Gold had hit an all-time high of 86,360 per 10 grams on February 11.

Advertisement

International gold prices also rose due to increased safe-haven demand amid uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policies and their global implications.

Why are gold prices rising?

Domestic spot gold prices have jumped nearly 12 per cent in just one and a half months this year. There are five key reasons why gold prices have been rising this year.

1. Concerns over a trade war: US President Donald Trump's trade policies have been a major driving factor behind gold prices. 

Advertisement

Experts fear his aggressive tariff policies against the European Union, China, Mexico, Canada, and several other countries may lead to a global trade war, which would create significant macroeconomic uncertainty and weigh on global economic growth. 

Gold prices rise during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Global trends significantly influence domestic gold prices. 

 

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold rate today: Trade war concerns boost gold prices; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold
First Published:13 Feb 2025, 09:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget