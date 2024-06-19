Gold rate today trades flat after weak US retail sales data. US Fed rate cut in focus
MCX gold rate today is expected to remain in ₹71,000 to ₹72,000 per 10 gm range, say experts
Gold rate today is trading flat despite the US Fed rate cut buzz on disappointing US retail sales data. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened higher at ₹71,740 per 10 gm but soon came under the sell-off pressure and touched an intraday low of ₹71,645. According to commodity market experts, gold prices today are trading flat as the market has already discounted the disappointing US retail sales data. They said that the market is now awaiting the US Fed's decision on the rate cuts as US Fed members reiterated the interest rate cut in the upcoming US Fed meeting. However, there was no timeline mentioned for the interest rate cut in Tuesday's speech.
