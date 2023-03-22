Gold rate today trades tepid ahead of FOMC meeting. Buy or wait for more dip?3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Gold rate today is expected to trade in ₹57,800 to ₹59,500 per 10 gm range till FOMC meeting outcome arrives, say experts
Gold rates today opened lower but soon attracted buying interest and went on to hit intraday high of ₹58,648 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). However, profit booking soon triggered and gold price retreated from its intraday highs and hit intraday low of ₹58,505 per 10 gm levels. In international spot market, yellow metal price is trading in a tight range of $1,938 to $1,946 per ounce levels. According to commodity market experts, the precious yellow metal may remain tepid till final outcome of the FOMC meeting arrives today.
