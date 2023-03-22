Gold rate today trades tepid ahead of FOMC meeting. Buy or wait for more dip?

Important levels to watch

On why gold prices retreated from its recent record high, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "Gold prices retreated from a recent high because of the government intervention in the banking crisis. The safe haven rally in gold paused for the near term as the FOMC meeting outcome is to be released later in the day. Government intervention in the banking crisis may encourage Fed to continue its fight against inflation at the same pace and may put pressure on gold in the near term. However, growing pressure on the global economy amid the banking crisis and uncertainty may keep the downside limited in gold." Swastika Investmart expert said that gold rate today may remain in ₹57,800 to ₹59,500 per 10 gm range till FOMC meeting outcome arrives.