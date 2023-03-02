Gold rate today trades tepid as US dollar continue to attract buying on dips
- Gold price rebound yesterday after Dollar Index came down below 105 levels but hawkish US Fed officials on interest rate renewed US inflation fears that triggered buying in US dollar
Gold rate today trade flat in early morning deals with negative bias as US dollar continue to attract buying interest by investors. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2023 opened at ₹55,777 per 10 gm levels, ₹53 lower from its yesterday's close of ₹55,830 levels. In early morning session, gold price on MCX made intraday low of ₹55,775 whereas it made intraday high of ₹55,801 per 10 gm. In international market, gold price today opened at $1,836 levels and went on to hit intraday low of $1,831 and intraday high of 1,838 in morning session.
