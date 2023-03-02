Gold rate today trades tepid as US dollar continue to attract buying on dips

Speaking on gold price outlook, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "US dollar is expected to remain major trigger for the gold price movement as hawkish US Fed has triggered switching of money from gold, equities and other assets towards the forex market. This trend is expected to continue till US Fed FOMC meeting scheduled on 21-22nd March 2023. We witnessed some buying interest in gold in last session due to profit booking trigger in US dollar. However, the US dollar is still a 'buy on dip' asset for investor and it has added 0.21 per cent on Thursday deals."

