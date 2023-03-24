Gold rate today trades tepid as US Dollar Index regains 102 mark. Buy or wait?2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Gold rate today is in $1,980 to ₹2,010 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today witnessed profit booking in early morning session as US dollar appreciated against the Indian National Rupee (INR) and the Dollar Index sustained above the psychological 102 levels. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a downside gap at ₹59,490 per 10 gm and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59,546 per 10 gm within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell. However, due to rise in US dollar rates, gold price lost its shine and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,405 levels in early morning deals.
