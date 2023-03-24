Gold rate today trades tepid as US Dollar Index regains 102 mark. Buy or wait?

Speaking on the reason for correction in gold price today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "After hitting 7-week lows on Thursday deals, US dollar is witnessing some relief rally and Dollar Index has once again regained the psychological 102 mark. However, this relief rally in the US dollar is limited and it may correct further and may breach its current support placed at 100 levels. So, gold investors are advised to maintain buy on dips strategy and avoid taking any shot position in current scenario."

