Gold rate today in India | Gold price today: Extending the selling spree for yet another session, gold rate today in India slipped below ₹1,22,000 per 10 gm once again after a dead-cat bounce on Monday. The MCX gold rate today opened lower at ₹1,21,900 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹1,21,414 within a few minutes of the opening bell. In the international market, the gold price today is around $3,550 per ounce, down nearly $10 from its previous close.

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According to market experts, expectations of disappointing US inflation data, a hawkish US Fed, and further appreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar (USD) are the major factors dragging gold prices lower. They said that the gold rate in India today has major support at ₹1,21,700 to ₹1,21,000, whereas in the international market, the gold price today has major support at $3,500. Breaking below these crucial support levels, the gold rate in India may touch ₹1,17,500 per 10 gm, while in the international market, gold prices are likely to decline towards $3,300 per ounce.

Top 3 triggers for gold price crash Speaking on the reasons that are dragging gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Expectations of disappointing US Inflation data are the major reason for falling gold prices across bourses. The market is expecting that US inflation print would edge higher from 3.10% to 3.20%, when the US CPI data gets released on Wednesday. This means fear of inflation is expected to persist, which may weigh on US Fed officials to squeeze liquidity by increasing US Fed rates.”

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The SEBI-registered expert said that the Indian Rupee is expected to appreciate further even though it climbed to the seven-month high of 92.43 per USD last week. Gupta said that a turnaround in foreign investor sentiment towards India is becoming increasingly evident, with overseas funds buying local equities on Monday despite a nearly 2% drop in benchmark indexes. Foreign investors have poured more than $14 billion into Indian equities so far this month, helping lift the rupee by more than 2%. Gupta said that foreign flows are expected to keep the Indian Rupee at elevated levels, and any drop in crude oil prices may help the Indian currency touch the 92 level in the near term.

Gold price today | 3 dates you must remember Anuj Gupta said that gold and silver investors should keep three important dates in mind: 25 November 2026, 4 December 2026, and 9 December 2026. On 25 November 2026, i.e. today, the US inflation data will be released. Irrespective of market expectations, the actual US inflation data matters, and investors must remain vigilant for the release today at 7:00 PM IST.

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The next important date that a gold investor can't afford to miss is 4 December 2026. On this date, the US employment data will be released at 7:00 PM IST.

“Strong US employment numbers generally support higher interest rates, which is bearish for gold, whereas weak labour data can spark a relief rally,” Gupta said, adding, “the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision also lands on this date, influencing domestic liquidity and rupee movements.”

On 9 December 2026, the US Fed meeting outcome is expected at 2:00 PM Eastern Time or 12:30 AM IST, i.e. Thursday, 10 December 2026, in India.

“The Fed's interest rate announcement and forward guidance heavily dictate global US dollar strength and bond yields. A hawkish stance could extend the correction, while a dovish pivot could trigger a rebound,” said Anuj Gupta.

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Gold Rate Today | Important levels to watch Decoding the gold rate outlook for the short-term, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity and Currency at it, said, "The $3,500 mark remains a crucial support cushion, while market focus shifts to the Fed's policy meeting on 9 December 2026. Expectations of a possible 50-basis-point rate hike could keep bullion volatile. Technically, support is seen at $3,450–$3,500, followed by $3,300, while resistance lies at $3,650–$3,700."

Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said that MCX gold rate ended the week with a strongly negative bias, falling below ₹1,22,000 and holding just above the ₹1,21,700– ₹1,21,000 zone. Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000, followed by ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700. A sustained move above these zones is needed to signal any recovery.

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“On the downside, ₹1,21,700– ₹1,21,000 remains the immediate support zone, while a break below it could drag prices toward ₹1,18,500– ₹1,17,500. Daily RSI is near 17, which is deeply oversold,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

₹ 1 lakh or ₹ 1.50 lakh? What next for gold price target? Anuj Gupta said that gold rate today in India has a crucial support at ₹1,18,000 per 10 gm, whereas in the international market, gold USD price has crucial support at $3,300 per ounce.

“For the gold rate in India to touch ₹1 lakh, the precious yellow metal to break below these supports on a closing basis. A surprise on above-mentioned three dates, especially on 9 December 2026, may change the dynamics and gold price can head either side from current levels,” Anuj Gupta said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).