Gold rate today under pressure after US Fed's hawkish rate pause. Buy or wait for mode correction?3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Gold rate today: Bullion prices are under pressure despite rate pause decision in US Fed meeting beduase the US central bank has raised median interest rates from 4.6% to 5.1%, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: Despite rate pause decision in US Fed's meeting on Wednesday, gold price today is under sell off pressure. Gold future contract for October 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened lower at ₹59,315 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,004 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, gold price is oscillating around $1,928 per ounce levels.
