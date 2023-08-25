Gold rate today under pressure amid US Fed rate hike buzz at Jackson Hole meeting2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Gold and silver rate today are under pressure as market is fearing 25 bps US Fed rate hike at Jackson Hole meeting
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar gaining strength and US dollar index climbing up to 11-week high of 104.25 levels, gold prices in international and domestic market continue to trade flat. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October 2023 expiry opened lower at ₹58,743 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹58,696 levels. In international spot market, gold price today is down by near 0.15 per cent and it is reeling around $1,915 per ounce levels.
