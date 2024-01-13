Gold rate today under pressure as rupee hits four-month high. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today: Expectations of a potential rate cut and tensions in the Middle East may support gold prices, say experts
Gold rate today: Despite swift recovery from the one-month low, gold price ended 0.30 per cent lower in the week gone by. The gold futures contract for February 2024 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished at ₹62,390 per 10 gm level on Friday, logging a marginal intraday gain of ₹28 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price closed at $2,048 per ounce level.
