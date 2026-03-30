Gold rate today under pressure as soaring oil prices fuel inflation fears, US Fed rate cut hope nosedives

Gold rate today: Following the skyrocketing crude oil prices and renewed fears of inflation, the COMEX gold rate today opened weak and touched an intraday low of $4,447.50 per ounce, recording over 2% dip during the early morning deals on Monday. However, the precious yellow metal witnessed value buying, and gold prices in the international market regained the psychological $ 4,500-per-ounce mark.

Following global cues, the gold rate in India today is also under pressure. The MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at ₹1,44,100 per 10 gm and touched the intraday low on Monday. The yellow metal witnessed value buying at the lower levels and regained some lost strength and came around ₹1,43,775 p[er 10 gm, around ₹500 below Friday's close of ₹1,44,282.

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According to a Bloomberg report, opportunistic buyers are beginning to step in following the gold market’s sharpest selloff in years, though worries persist that a prolonged conflict could prompt central banks to offload their holdings or raise interest rates to curb inflation.

Why is the gold rate today under pressure? Sharing her outlook for gold rate today in India, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “On the domestic front, the gold prices are likely to find support near the ₹1,35,000 to ₹1,33,500 zone, with a strong resistance zone seen around ₹1,57,600. A sustained break beyond this range will be required to establish a clear directional trend.”

On the reasons that are dragging the gold price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The gold rates today in India and in the international market are under pressure because the soaring crude oil prices have renewed fear of inflation, putting an end to the US Fed rate cut hopes in the near term.”

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The SS WealthStreet expert said the weakness in gold can be attributed to a combination of macro and cross-asset pressures. Persistent geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region have paradoxically weighed on bullion, as investors have preferred to raise cash and liquidate gold holdings to offset losses in risk assets. At the same time, elevated US Treasury yields have reduced the relative appeal of non-yielding assets like gold, further capping upside momentum.

On the outlook of the gold price today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that the broader structure still reflects underlying weakness, with geopolitical tensions offering only intermittent safe-haven support and limiting sustained upside.

“A sustained move above $4,600 could extend the rally toward $4,680–$4,750, with further upside potential toward $4,850, where stronger supply is expected. On the downside, a break below $4,300 may accelerate weakness toward the $4,100–$4,150 zone,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

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US-Iran war US President Donald Trump is considering a military operation to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US officials.

Trump has not made a decision on the operation due to considerations over the danger to US troops. But he remains generally open to the idea, the WSJ report said.

On Saturday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced their entry into the West Asia war on Saturday (March 28, 2026) by launching a ballistic missile towards Israel, as the world struggled to contain the economic damage of a conflict now entering its second month.

In a post on X, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at what it described as sensitive Israeli military sites, in support of Iran and allied Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.