Gold rate today under pressure as US dollar index climbs to three week high. Opportunity to buy?1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,945 per ounce levels whereas on MCX, gold price has support placed at ₹58,700 per 10 gm levels, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today continue to remain under pressure as investors extended their buying interest in the US dollar for yet another session during early morning deals in Asian stock market. Gold future contract for August 4, 2023 expiry opened lower at ₹59,426 per 10 gm levels and continue to remain under sell off pressure during early morning session on Tuesday. In international market, gold price today is oscillating around $1,960 per ounce levels.
