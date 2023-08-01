Gold price outlook

Expecting bounce back from lower levels, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, “On the downside, a significant support level exists at the $1,946 per ounce mark, and as long as this holds, gold prices are likely to witness a recovery. In the domestic markets, gold in the October series has key support at ₹59,000 per 10 gm levels and as long as the same holds, buying is recommended on declines, while prices can witness a surge towards ₹60,500 per 10 gm levels."