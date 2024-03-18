Gold rate today under pressure as US dollar rate jumps ahead of FOMC meeting. Buy or wait for more correction?
Gold rate today has crucial support placed at ₹64,300 per 10 gm level whereas spot gold price has immediate support placed at $2,120 per ounce level, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of the rising US dollar ahead of the US Fed meeting, gold price today witnessed sharp selling during morning deals. Gold future contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹65,348 per 10 gm level and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹65,180 within a few minutes of the commodity market opening. However, the yellow metal witnessed some buying at the lower levels and pared some of the early morning losses. The MCX gold rate today is currently quoting around ₹65,260 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,146 per ounce level.
