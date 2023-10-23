Gold rate today under pressure on ease in Israel-Hamas war. Time for Diwali buying?
MCX gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹60,000 per 10 gm levels whereas it has crucial support placed at ₹59,000 per 10 gm levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of ease in Israel-Hamas war after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden agreed to continue humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, Israel war on Hamas is still on and the Israel Palestine conflict has entered 17th day.
