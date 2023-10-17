Gold rate today under pressure on strong US dollar, easing Israel-Hamas war

Gold rate today: On account of US dollar gaining strength against major global currencies and easing Israel-Hamas war after ceasefire annuncement byn the US, Egypat and Israel in south Gaza, gold price is under sell off heat during early morning deals on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate today opened downside at ₹56,166 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,000 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price today is around $1,912 per ounce levels.

Likewise, silver rate today opened lower at ₹71,200 per kg levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹70,750 per kg levels. In international market, siler price today is around $22.50 per ounce levels.

Reason for weak opening

On why gold price today is under sell off heat, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “We have been witnessing sell off trigger in gold price since yesterday morning after ease in Israel-Hamas war. US, Egypt and Israel announced ceasefire in south Gaza that triggered panic selling as if the war has ended now. But, the war is still on and hence I would advise gold investors to maintain strict stop loss as sharp bounce back may happen on single outragious announcement from either of Hamas or Israel."

US dollar in focus

Anuj Gupta said that US dollar index has once again surged above 106 levels and it quoting with some intraday gains in early morning session on Tuesday. This is also putting pressure on gold and silver rates today.

US dollar to INR

“We expect Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias as risk aversion in global markets and elevated crude oil prices may keep Rupee under pressure. However, and ceasefire or truce talks may support Rupee. Traders may take cues from Empire State Manufacturing Index data from US. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.90 to ₹83.70," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Important levels to look at

Prithviraj Kothari, National President at IBJA said, “The next resistance for MCX gold rate today is $1,965 ( ₹60,000). Gold price needs to sustain above this level to continue its bull run. While silver has formed a bullish reversal pattern on weekly charts. It seems the bottom has been made for the short term and the rally is expected to continue towards $24 ( ₹73,500). As the auspicious period of Navratri has started, it is best time to buy precious metals."

Speaking on gold price outlook, Anuj Gupta of HDC Securities said, “Gold price today is sideways to positive as Israel Hamas war is still going on. Immediate support for gold price today in international market is placed at $1,900 levels whereas crucial support is now placed at $1,880 per ounce levels. MCX gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹58,800 to ₹58,750 per 10 gm levels whereas its crucial support is placed at ₹58,300 per 10 gm levels."

