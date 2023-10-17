Gold rate today under pressure on strong US dollar, easing Israel-Hamas war
Gold rate today is trading in sharter range of $1,900 to $1,930 whereas its broader range is $1,880 to $1,965 per ounce, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar gaining strength against major global currencies and easing Israel-Hamas war after ceasefire annuncement byn the US, Egypat and Israel in south Gaza, gold price is under sell off heat during early morning deals on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate today opened downside at ₹56,166 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,000 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price today is around $1,912 per ounce levels.
