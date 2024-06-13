Gold rate today: Why is gold price nosediving today after US Fed meeting?
Gold rate today is under pressure due to hawkish US Fed meeting outcome on interest rate, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of hawkish US Fed on interest rate fueling US dollar rates, gold price today witnessed a sharp fall in the early morning session. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened with a downside gap at ₹71,475 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹71,401 within a few minutes of the opening bell. In the international market, the spot gold price oscillates around $2,315 per ounce, whereas the Comex gold price is around $2,330 per troy-ounce mark.
