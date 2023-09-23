Gold rate today: Will US Fed rate hike fear spoil festival rally?3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Gold prices may bounce back as demand for physical gold and gold ETF is still intact in India, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar gaining against major global currencies after US Fed's hawkish rate pause in the meeting held last week, gold prices have remained under pressure and it has been trading in $1,920 to $1,980 per ounce range. However, on Friday, the precious metal ended close to its support of $1,920 triggering speculations abour further downside movement in the bullion metals. As festival season is fast approaching in India, bets are high whether the renewed US Fed's rate hike fear would spoil festival rally in gold and silver prices.
